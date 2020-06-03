All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated July 17 2019 at 4:34 AM

434 E Avenue 28

434 E Avenue 28 · No Longer Available
Location

434 E Avenue 28, Los Angeles, CA 90031
Lincoln Heights

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1cbd924086 ---- MOVE IN SPECIAL: SECURITY DEPOSIT $1000. Please Schedule a showing anytime! Welcome to your new apartment home! This is a gorgeous large unit that is renovated in the 90031 area of Los Angeles. This is a first story unit featuring a large kitchen, on sight laundry, new flooring, and recessed lighting. This unit has a wonderful charm on the exterior from its origin. Furthermore. the newly renovated interior modern features make it a great home for everyone. This unit is conveniently located in a very central location. It is minutes away from Downtown and Lincoln Heights. It is also walking distance to plenty of restaurants and supermarkets . This lovely unit is an opportunity that won\'t last! Be the next to occupy this beautiful newly renovated apartment. Call or text Ari Hoffman now! MOVE IN SPECIAL: SECURITY DEPOSIT $1000. FEATURES -Living/bedroom -Bathroom - Large Kitchen -Recessed Lighting -Beatiful flooring -On sight laundry ?Please note: Photos may not be of exact apartment home available*Square footage, when listed or from inquiry, is approximate*Pricing is subject to change without notice*Pricing can vary between similar apartments for many reasons*Features may vary between similar apartments*Renter to verify all information, including availability*Rental Policy may change without notice*Price breaks are extended to all Applicants, no matter what may have been previously advertised* We adhere to all Fair Housing guidelines and all housing laws*?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 434 E Avenue 28 have any available units?
434 E Avenue 28 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 434 E Avenue 28 currently offering any rent specials?
434 E Avenue 28 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 434 E Avenue 28 pet-friendly?
No, 434 E Avenue 28 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 434 E Avenue 28 offer parking?
No, 434 E Avenue 28 does not offer parking.
Does 434 E Avenue 28 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 434 E Avenue 28 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 434 E Avenue 28 have a pool?
No, 434 E Avenue 28 does not have a pool.
Does 434 E Avenue 28 have accessible units?
No, 434 E Avenue 28 does not have accessible units.
Does 434 E Avenue 28 have units with dishwashers?
No, 434 E Avenue 28 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 434 E Avenue 28 have units with air conditioning?
No, 434 E Avenue 28 does not have units with air conditioning.

