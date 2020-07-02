Rent Calculator
4332 West 59th Street
4332 West 59th Street
4332 West 59th Street
No Longer Available
Location
4332 West 59th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90043
Park Mesa Heights
Amenities
on-site laundry
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
COZY AND BRIGHT TWO BEDROOM ONE BATHROOM HOUSE IN A GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD . LARGE BEDROOMS WITH NEWLY REMODELED BATHROOM . KITCHEN APPLIANCES AND LAUNDRY ROOM . BEAUTIFUL BACKYARD A MUST SEE
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4332 West 59th Street have any available units?
4332 West 59th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 4332 West 59th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4332 West 59th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4332 West 59th Street pet-friendly?
No, 4332 West 59th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 4332 West 59th Street offer parking?
No, 4332 West 59th Street does not offer parking.
Does 4332 West 59th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4332 West 59th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4332 West 59th Street have a pool?
No, 4332 West 59th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4332 West 59th Street have accessible units?
No, 4332 West 59th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4332 West 59th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4332 West 59th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4332 West 59th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4332 West 59th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
