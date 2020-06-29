Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
4328 Alcove Avenue
4328 Alcove Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4328 Alcove Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This 1548 square foot single family home has 2 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. It is located at 4328 ALCOVE AVE STUDIO CITY, California.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4328 Alcove Avenue have any available units?
4328 Alcove Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 4328 Alcove Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4328 Alcove Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4328 Alcove Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4328 Alcove Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 4328 Alcove Avenue offer parking?
No, 4328 Alcove Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4328 Alcove Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4328 Alcove Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4328 Alcove Avenue have a pool?
No, 4328 Alcove Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4328 Alcove Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4328 Alcove Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4328 Alcove Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4328 Alcove Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4328 Alcove Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4328 Alcove Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
