Last updated October 18 2019 at 9:24 AM

4326 3rd Avenue

4326 3rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4326 3rd Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90008
Congress West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
key fob access
Property Details
Gorgeous, light-filled, single family, 2-bed, 2-bath, Arts and Craft California bungalow in prime Leimart Park neighborhood is waiting for you! An abundance of curb appeal with plush green landscaping design welcome residents into the long driveway that nearly extends the length of the property lot.

Two large windows on either side of the door add to the homes' exterior beauty. Well-appointed living room design details, punctuated by a floor-to-ceiling white painted brick fireplace and large windows add calming natural sunlight. The original 1920s arch frames the entrance to the separate dining area where two beautifully decorated windows and chandelier add elegance. Fully equipped kitchen adjacent to separate, enclosed laundry room. The oversized den may also be used for a studio or third bedroom and has a separate bathroom with shower. Residents may also enjoy an expansive private backyard with a magnificent mature shaded tree.

Inclusive Amenities
Enjoy a quiet home and neighborhood filled with great amenities: Cozy living room perfect for intimate conversations has a sofa bed for overnight guests. Formal dining room perfect for dinners with friends. Kitchen equipped with full sized refrigerator, stove and dishwasher, along with microwave, coffee maker, and blender. Large den/entertainment room with TV, DirecTV, stereo and DVR. Fiber optic WiFi with high-speed internet connection. Security alarm/package, private keyless entry access code. Large backyard with avocado tree, patio furniture and gas grill perfect for relaxing after a hard days work. Full-size washer and dryer inside home. Bedding, bath linens, cookware, dinnerware, silverware and glassware included with lease. Wall to wall carpeting throughout. Frequency of housekeeper negotiable.

Tenant responsible for own utilities and renters insurance. Non-smokers only. Please, no pets

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4326-3rd-ave-los-angeles-ca-90008-usa/5150eff3-49a0-4

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5168905)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4326 3rd Avenue have any available units?
4326 3rd Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4326 3rd Avenue have?
Some of 4326 3rd Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4326 3rd Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4326 3rd Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4326 3rd Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4326 3rd Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4326 3rd Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4326 3rd Avenue offers parking.
Does 4326 3rd Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4326 3rd Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4326 3rd Avenue have a pool?
No, 4326 3rd Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4326 3rd Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4326 3rd Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4326 3rd Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4326 3rd Avenue has units with dishwashers.
