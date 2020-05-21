4326 3rd Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking bbq/grill internet access key fob access

Property Details

Gorgeous, light-filled, single family, 2-bed, 2-bath, Arts and Craft California bungalow in prime Leimart Park neighborhood is waiting for you! An abundance of curb appeal with plush green landscaping design welcome residents into the long driveway that nearly extends the length of the property lot.



Two large windows on either side of the door add to the homes' exterior beauty. Well-appointed living room design details, punctuated by a floor-to-ceiling white painted brick fireplace and large windows add calming natural sunlight. The original 1920s arch frames the entrance to the separate dining area where two beautifully decorated windows and chandelier add elegance. Fully equipped kitchen adjacent to separate, enclosed laundry room. The oversized den may also be used for a studio or third bedroom and has a separate bathroom with shower. Residents may also enjoy an expansive private backyard with a magnificent mature shaded tree.



Inclusive Amenities

Enjoy a quiet home and neighborhood filled with great amenities: Cozy living room perfect for intimate conversations has a sofa bed for overnight guests. Formal dining room perfect for dinners with friends. Kitchen equipped with full sized refrigerator, stove and dishwasher, along with microwave, coffee maker, and blender. Large den/entertainment room with TV, DirecTV, stereo and DVR. Fiber optic WiFi with high-speed internet connection. Security alarm/package, private keyless entry access code. Large backyard with avocado tree, patio furniture and gas grill perfect for relaxing after a hard days work. Full-size washer and dryer inside home. Bedding, bath linens, cookware, dinnerware, silverware and glassware included with lease. Wall to wall carpeting throughout. Frequency of housekeeper negotiable.



Tenant responsible for own utilities and renters insurance. Non-smokers only. Please, no pets



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4326-3rd-ave-los-angeles-ca-90008-usa/5150eff3-49a0-4



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5168905)