Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4324 Crenshaw Blvd 4324.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4324 Crenshaw Blvd 4324
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4324 Crenshaw Blvd 4324
4324 Crenshaw Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
4324 Crenshaw Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90008
Congress West
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Commercial unit on crenshaw - Property Id: 252984
This is a nice starter out unit
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252984
Property Id 252984
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5676730)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4324 Crenshaw Blvd 4324 have any available units?
4324 Crenshaw Blvd 4324 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 4324 Crenshaw Blvd 4324 currently offering any rent specials?
4324 Crenshaw Blvd 4324 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4324 Crenshaw Blvd 4324 pet-friendly?
No, 4324 Crenshaw Blvd 4324 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 4324 Crenshaw Blvd 4324 offer parking?
No, 4324 Crenshaw Blvd 4324 does not offer parking.
Does 4324 Crenshaw Blvd 4324 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4324 Crenshaw Blvd 4324 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4324 Crenshaw Blvd 4324 have a pool?
No, 4324 Crenshaw Blvd 4324 does not have a pool.
Does 4324 Crenshaw Blvd 4324 have accessible units?
No, 4324 Crenshaw Blvd 4324 does not have accessible units.
Does 4324 Crenshaw Blvd 4324 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4324 Crenshaw Blvd 4324 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4324 Crenshaw Blvd 4324 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4324 Crenshaw Blvd 4324 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Club Riverside
12747 Riverside Drive
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Sofi Warner Center
6300 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Visconti
1221 West 3rd Street
Los Angeles, CA 90017
AMLI Warner Center
21200 Kittridge St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
MySuite at Granada Hills
11611 Blucher Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91344
AVA North Hollywood
5077 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
BLVD Apartments
5911- 5917 Reseda Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91356
Warner Courtyard Apartments
21045 Vanowen Street
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College