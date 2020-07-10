Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 432 SHERMAN CANAL.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
432 SHERMAN CANAL
Last updated June 4 2020 at 2:16 AM
1 of 32
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
432 SHERMAN CANAL
432 Sherman Canal
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Venice
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
432 Sherman Canal, Los Angeles, CA 90291
Venice
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 432 SHERMAN CANAL have any available units?
432 SHERMAN CANAL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 432 SHERMAN CANAL currently offering any rent specials?
432 SHERMAN CANAL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 432 SHERMAN CANAL pet-friendly?
No, 432 SHERMAN CANAL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 432 SHERMAN CANAL offer parking?
No, 432 SHERMAN CANAL does not offer parking.
Does 432 SHERMAN CANAL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 432 SHERMAN CANAL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 432 SHERMAN CANAL have a pool?
No, 432 SHERMAN CANAL does not have a pool.
Does 432 SHERMAN CANAL have accessible units?
No, 432 SHERMAN CANAL does not have accessible units.
Does 432 SHERMAN CANAL have units with dishwashers?
No, 432 SHERMAN CANAL does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 432 SHERMAN CANAL have units with air conditioning?
No, 432 SHERMAN CANAL does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Palms Court
10125 Palms Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Kester
5057 Kester Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91403
The Hesby
5031 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
8575 Pickford St
8575 Pickford Street
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Eastway
8740 La Tijera Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90045
HOLLYWOOD TOWER
6200 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Carillon Apartment Homes
6301 DeSoto Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Avalon Playa Vista
5535 Westlawn Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College