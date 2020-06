Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly recently renovated carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

(2 Weeks Free OAC!) Beautiful 1bd/1ba Unit Located in Baldwin Village! Must See! - SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Please call/text Jackie 424-284-9592 to schedule a private showing or Facetime/Video Showing.



Ask about our move in special! 2 Weeks Free OAC with signed 13 month lease. Offer ends 4/15/2020.



Stop by and Preview! Eat ~ Shop ~Play. All within walking distance! This remodeled unit sits within walking distance to Baldwin Hills Plaza, New Kaiser Hospital, Crenshaw/LAX transit project and nearby parks with great hiking trails.



Amenities Include:

* Hardwood laminated flooring throughout (No Carpet!)

* Spacious bedroom with plenty of closet space

* Kitchen comes with Stove and Refrigerator and plenty of cabinet space

* Formal dining room area

* Spacious Bathroom

* New Paint

* Laundry - shared laundry in building



Address: 4319 Santo Tomas Dr. Unit A Los Angeles

Term: 13 month lease

Monthly Rent $1650.00

Security Deposit $1650.00

Rental Application Fee: $35.00

Pet Deposit $300 per animal

(Cats ok and Small Dogs Ok (Under 25lbs)



Showing Instructions: Call/Text Jackie 424-284-9592 to schedule a showing. Owner looking to make decision ASAP!

Rental Application: Visit our website www.laexpressleasing.com click on available rentals.



(RLNE5595280)