Los Angeles, CA
4313 Van Nuys Boulevard 203
Last updated April 8 2019 at 11:54 AM

4313 Van Nuys Boulevard 203

4313 Van Nuys Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4313 Van Nuys Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 91403
Sherman Oaks

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
gym
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
Large condo for lease in Sherman Oaks California - Property Id: 107115

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/107115
Property Id 107115

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4803340)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4313 Van Nuys Boulevard 203 have any available units?
4313 Van Nuys Boulevard 203 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4313 Van Nuys Boulevard 203 have?
Some of 4313 Van Nuys Boulevard 203's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4313 Van Nuys Boulevard 203 currently offering any rent specials?
4313 Van Nuys Boulevard 203 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4313 Van Nuys Boulevard 203 pet-friendly?
No, 4313 Van Nuys Boulevard 203 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4313 Van Nuys Boulevard 203 offer parking?
No, 4313 Van Nuys Boulevard 203 does not offer parking.
Does 4313 Van Nuys Boulevard 203 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4313 Van Nuys Boulevard 203 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4313 Van Nuys Boulevard 203 have a pool?
No, 4313 Van Nuys Boulevard 203 does not have a pool.
Does 4313 Van Nuys Boulevard 203 have accessible units?
No, 4313 Van Nuys Boulevard 203 does not have accessible units.
Does 4313 Van Nuys Boulevard 203 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4313 Van Nuys Boulevard 203 has units with dishwashers.
