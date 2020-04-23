Rent Calculator
Last updated June 2 2019 at 10:08 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4310 Tamoshanter Lane
4310 Tamoshanter Ln
·
No Longer Available
Location
4310 Tamoshanter Ln, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
pool
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4310 Tamoshanter Lane have any available units?
4310 Tamoshanter Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4310 Tamoshanter Lane have?
Some of 4310 Tamoshanter Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool.
Amenities section
.
Is 4310 Tamoshanter Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4310 Tamoshanter Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4310 Tamoshanter Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4310 Tamoshanter Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 4310 Tamoshanter Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4310 Tamoshanter Lane offers parking.
Does 4310 Tamoshanter Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4310 Tamoshanter Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4310 Tamoshanter Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4310 Tamoshanter Lane has a pool.
Does 4310 Tamoshanter Lane have accessible units?
No, 4310 Tamoshanter Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4310 Tamoshanter Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4310 Tamoshanter Lane has units with dishwashers.
