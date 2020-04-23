All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 2 2019 at 10:08 AM

4310 Tamoshanter Lane

4310 Tamoshanter Ln · No Longer Available
Location

4310 Tamoshanter Ln, Los Angeles, CA 91356
Tarzana

Amenities

E

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4310 Tamoshanter Lane have any available units?
4310 Tamoshanter Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4310 Tamoshanter Lane have?
Some of 4310 Tamoshanter Lane's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4310 Tamoshanter Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4310 Tamoshanter Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4310 Tamoshanter Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4310 Tamoshanter Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4310 Tamoshanter Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4310 Tamoshanter Lane offers parking.
Does 4310 Tamoshanter Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4310 Tamoshanter Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4310 Tamoshanter Lane have a pool?
Yes, 4310 Tamoshanter Lane has a pool.
Does 4310 Tamoshanter Lane have accessible units?
No, 4310 Tamoshanter Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4310 Tamoshanter Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4310 Tamoshanter Lane has units with dishwashers.
