Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:19 AM

4310 Lowell Avenue

4310 Lowell Avenue · (909) 816-3257
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4310 Lowell Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90032
LA-32

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Totally Remodeled last year and Move-In Ready! Newer paint, newer flooring, newer kitchen, newer bathroom. Great location for USC Keck, OR an EZ commute to Downtown or CSULA. Only blocks away from both South Pasadena AND Alhambra! Freshly remodeled in 2019 this 2 bedroom unit is in a small quiet 11 unit complex. Residential street in a neighborhood of single family homes, this fresh and airy apartment is close to everything! One off-street covered parking space, community laundry, wall heater and window air conditioner. Close to Alhambra and South Pasadena, just off Huntington Drive. Sorry, NO PETS!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4310 Lowell Avenue have any available units?
4310 Lowell Avenue has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 4310 Lowell Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4310 Lowell Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4310 Lowell Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4310 Lowell Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4310 Lowell Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4310 Lowell Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4310 Lowell Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4310 Lowell Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4310 Lowell Avenue have a pool?
No, 4310 Lowell Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4310 Lowell Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4310 Lowell Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4310 Lowell Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4310 Lowell Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4310 Lowell Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4310 Lowell Avenue has units with air conditioning.
