4310 Lowell Avenue

Amenities

parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Totally Remodeled last year and Move-In Ready! Newer paint, newer flooring, newer kitchen, newer bathroom. Great location for USC Keck, OR an EZ commute to Downtown or CSULA. Only blocks away from both South Pasadena AND Alhambra! Freshly remodeled in 2019 this 2 bedroom unit is in a small quiet 11 unit complex. Residential street in a neighborhood of single family homes, this fresh and airy apartment is close to everything! One off-street covered parking space, community laundry, wall heater and window air conditioner. Close to Alhambra and South Pasadena, just off Huntington Drive. Sorry, NO PETS!!!!