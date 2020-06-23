Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 431 Normandie Pl.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
431 Normandie Pl
Last updated April 16 2019 at 11:13 AM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
431 Normandie Pl
431 N Normandie Pl
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
431 N Normandie Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
Amenities
in unit laundry
cats allowed
stainless steel
ceiling fan
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
**STREET PARKING ONLY**
HALF OFF FIRST MONTH RENT!!!!
This unit is BRAND NEW. You will not find another unit like this for under $1500.00. Too good to be true! Stainless steel appliances were just delivered!
Please try to bring any other applicants to view unit at the same time if possible.
Thank you!!!
We hope to see you soon!
(RLNE3880077)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 431 Normandie Pl have any available units?
431 Normandie Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 431 Normandie Pl have?
Some of 431 Normandie Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, cats allowed, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 431 Normandie Pl currently offering any rent specials?
431 Normandie Pl isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 Normandie Pl pet-friendly?
Yes, 431 Normandie Pl is pet friendly.
Does 431 Normandie Pl offer parking?
No, 431 Normandie Pl does not offer parking.
Does 431 Normandie Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 431 Normandie Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 Normandie Pl have a pool?
No, 431 Normandie Pl does not have a pool.
Does 431 Normandie Pl have accessible units?
No, 431 Normandie Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 431 Normandie Pl have units with dishwashers?
No, 431 Normandie Pl does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
El Centro Apartments & Bungalows
6200 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Topaz Apartments
550 S Main St
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Summit At Warner Center
22219 Summit Vue Ln
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Met West on Sunset
5837 W Sunset Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Gallery at NoHo
5416 Fair Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Villa Vicente
5351 San Vicente Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90019
Venice
2432 Penmar Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
330 N. Bixel St
330 North Bixel Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College