All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 431 E 104th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
431 E 104th St
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

431 E 104th St

431 East 104th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

431 East 104th Street, Los Angeles, CA 90003
Congress Southeast

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
newly renovated 3bd/1ba house with private gated yard and wide driveway parking - 3bd/1ba house with private gated yard and wide driveway parking in a quite neighborhood. Newly renovated kitchen with quartz counter top, new sink, and faucet. brand new bathroom with tiled wall to ceiling, new fixtures and hardware. Hardwood flooring in living room and hallway, carpet in 3 bedrooms. nice size living room with high ceiling.
Professionally managed with 24/7 emergency response, great customer services, and various online rent payment methods. All security deposit will be held in a real estate trust account that is FDIC insured. Pets submit for approval. Equal Opportunity Housing * Prices and Availability Subject to Change

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5436784)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 431 E 104th St have any available units?
431 E 104th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 431 E 104th St have?
Some of 431 E 104th St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 431 E 104th St currently offering any rent specials?
431 E 104th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 431 E 104th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 431 E 104th St is pet friendly.
Does 431 E 104th St offer parking?
Yes, 431 E 104th St offers parking.
Does 431 E 104th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 431 E 104th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 431 E 104th St have a pool?
No, 431 E 104th St does not have a pool.
Does 431 E 104th St have accessible units?
No, 431 E 104th St does not have accessible units.
Does 431 E 104th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 431 E 104th St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Louise Apartments
12449 Louise Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066
Sunset Barrington Gardens
233 S Barrington Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St
Los Angeles, CA 90035
Lanewood Pines
7027 Lanewood Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Linea
2455 S Sepulveda Blvd Unit 100
Los Angeles, CA 90064
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90048
Encino Garden
17730-40 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91316
R1
4151 Redwood Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90066

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College