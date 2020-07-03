Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4309 Tujunga Avenue 1/2
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:42 AM
1 of 17
4309 Tujunga Avenue 1/2
4309 Tujunga Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4309 Tujunga Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Colfax Meadows in the Heart of Tujunga Village. Walk to Shops Restaurants . Upper Unit in rear of building.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4309 Tujunga Avenue 1/2 have any available units?
4309 Tujunga Avenue 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 4309 Tujunga Avenue 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
4309 Tujunga Avenue 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4309 Tujunga Avenue 1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 4309 Tujunga Avenue 1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 4309 Tujunga Avenue 1/2 offer parking?
No, 4309 Tujunga Avenue 1/2 does not offer parking.
Does 4309 Tujunga Avenue 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4309 Tujunga Avenue 1/2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4309 Tujunga Avenue 1/2 have a pool?
No, 4309 Tujunga Avenue 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 4309 Tujunga Avenue 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 4309 Tujunga Avenue 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4309 Tujunga Avenue 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4309 Tujunga Avenue 1/2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4309 Tujunga Avenue 1/2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4309 Tujunga Avenue 1/2 does not have units with air conditioning.
