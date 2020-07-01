Rent Calculator
All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated March 26 2020 at 3:04 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4307 South BUDLONG Avenue
4307 South Budlong Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
4307 South Budlong Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90037
Voices of 90037
Amenities
new construction
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
new construction
Located just a few minutes from USC, the L.A. Coliseum, Downtown Los Angeles and LAFC Stadium, this newly constructed home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, driveway parking and plenty of street parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4307 South BUDLONG Avenue have any available units?
4307 South BUDLONG Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4307 South BUDLONG Avenue have?
Some of 4307 South BUDLONG Avenue's amenities include new construction, parking, and range.
Amenities section
.
Is 4307 South BUDLONG Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4307 South BUDLONG Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4307 South BUDLONG Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4307 South BUDLONG Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 4307 South BUDLONG Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4307 South BUDLONG Avenue offers parking.
Does 4307 South BUDLONG Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4307 South BUDLONG Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4307 South BUDLONG Avenue have a pool?
No, 4307 South BUDLONG Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4307 South BUDLONG Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4307 South BUDLONG Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4307 South BUDLONG Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4307 South BUDLONG Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
