Los Angeles, CA
4304 South Kansas Avenue
Last updated July 5 2019 at 5:24 PM
1 of 1
4304 South Kansas Avenue
4304 S Kansas Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
4304 S Kansas Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90037
Voices of 90037
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4304 South Kansas Avenue have any available units?
4304 South Kansas Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 4304 South Kansas Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4304 South Kansas Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4304 South Kansas Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4304 South Kansas Avenue is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 4304 South Kansas Avenue offer parking?
No, 4304 South Kansas Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4304 South Kansas Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4304 South Kansas Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4304 South Kansas Avenue have a pool?
No, 4304 South Kansas Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4304 South Kansas Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4304 South Kansas Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4304 South Kansas Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4304 South Kansas Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4304 South Kansas Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4304 South Kansas Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
