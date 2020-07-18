All apartments in Los Angeles
4288 Bakman Avenue

Location

4288 Bakman Ave, Los Angeles, CA 91602
Studio City

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
garage
A modern, cosmopolitan single-family residence in a very desirable neighborhood of Studio City. The house offers 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bath, a swimming pool, barbeque area, landscaped front yard and a two-car garage. This stunning house has professionallydesigned interiors featuring high-end facilities and finishes. Ceilings all throughout are 10’ in height except for the Master bedroom that has 14’ high ceiling. It has a custom-made solid wood 8’ tall front door, hardwood flooring, designer grade lightings all throughout the house, high-end appliances in the kitchen, custom-made Italian-style cabinetry, and many more. This is a pre-wired SMART home. The ground floor boasts of a bedroom with a full bathroom that has a separate entrance, and can function as an office or as a guestroom. There is formal receiving area that has a cozy fireplace. The kitchen features custom-honed Caesarstone counters, built -in Miele brand appliances, custom Italian style cabinetry with soft close drawers and cabinets. The dining area has sliding door that leads to the pool and barbeque area. The dining area opens to an expansive family area that has a wet bar, entertainment center, and a half-bath. It has access to the pool area and to the garage. The second story house the four other bedrooms: the Master with its en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet, another huge bedroom with a full bath; and the two kid's bedrooms and bathroom to service the two kids’ bedrooms, plus laundry area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4288 Bakman Avenue have any available units?
4288 Bakman Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4288 Bakman Avenue have?
Some of 4288 Bakman Avenue's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4288 Bakman Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4288 Bakman Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4288 Bakman Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4288 Bakman Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4288 Bakman Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4288 Bakman Avenue offers parking.
Does 4288 Bakman Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4288 Bakman Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4288 Bakman Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4288 Bakman Avenue has a pool.
Does 4288 Bakman Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4288 Bakman Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4288 Bakman Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4288 Bakman Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
