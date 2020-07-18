4288 Bakman Avenue

Amenities

A modern, cosmopolitan single-family residence in a very desirable neighborhood of Studio City. The house offers 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bath, a swimming pool, barbeque area, landscaped front yard and a two-car garage. This stunning house has professionallydesigned interiors featuring high-end facilities and finishes. Ceilings all throughout are 10’ in height except for the Master bedroom that has 14’ high ceiling. It has a custom-made solid wood 8’ tall front door, hardwood flooring, designer grade lightings all throughout the house, high-end appliances in the kitchen, custom-made Italian-style cabinetry, and many more. This is a pre-wired SMART home. The ground floor boasts of a bedroom with a full bathroom that has a separate entrance, and can function as an office or as a guestroom. There is formal receiving area that has a cozy fireplace. The kitchen features custom-honed Caesarstone counters, built -in Miele brand appliances, custom Italian style cabinetry with soft close drawers and cabinets. The dining area has sliding door that leads to the pool and barbeque area. The dining area opens to an expansive family area that has a wet bar, entertainment center, and a half-bath. It has access to the pool area and to the garage. The second story house the four other bedrooms: the Master with its en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet, another huge bedroom with a full bath; and the two kid's bedrooms and bathroom to service the two kids’ bedrooms, plus laundry area.