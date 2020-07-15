All apartments in Los Angeles
4286 1/2 S. Leimert
4286 1/2 S. Leimert

4286 1/2 Leimert Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

4286 1/2 Leimert Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90008
Congress West

Amenities

dogs allowed
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 03/01/20 Quaint One Bedroom - Property Id: 219846

One bedroom fixer.....in a quiet 8 unit building in Leimert Park
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/219846
Property Id 219846

(RLNE5529711)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4286 1/2 S. Leimert have any available units?
4286 1/2 S. Leimert doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4286 1/2 S. Leimert have?
Some of 4286 1/2 S. Leimert's amenities include dogs allowed, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4286 1/2 S. Leimert currently offering any rent specials?
4286 1/2 S. Leimert is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4286 1/2 S. Leimert pet-friendly?
Yes, 4286 1/2 S. Leimert is pet friendly.
Does 4286 1/2 S. Leimert offer parking?
No, 4286 1/2 S. Leimert does not offer parking.
Does 4286 1/2 S. Leimert have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4286 1/2 S. Leimert does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4286 1/2 S. Leimert have a pool?
No, 4286 1/2 S. Leimert does not have a pool.
Does 4286 1/2 S. Leimert have accessible units?
No, 4286 1/2 S. Leimert does not have accessible units.
Does 4286 1/2 S. Leimert have units with dishwashers?
No, 4286 1/2 S. Leimert does not have units with dishwashers.
