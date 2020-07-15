Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4286 1/2 S. Leimert
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4286 1/2 S. Leimert
4286 1/2 Leimert Blvd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
4286 1/2 Leimert Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90008
Congress West
Amenities
dogs allowed
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 03/01/20 Quaint One Bedroom - Property Id: 219846
One bedroom fixer.....in a quiet 8 unit building in Leimert Park
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/219846
Property Id 219846
(RLNE5529711)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4286 1/2 S. Leimert have any available units?
4286 1/2 S. Leimert doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4286 1/2 S. Leimert have?
Some of 4286 1/2 S. Leimert's amenities include dogs allowed, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4286 1/2 S. Leimert currently offering any rent specials?
4286 1/2 S. Leimert is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4286 1/2 S. Leimert pet-friendly?
Yes, 4286 1/2 S. Leimert is pet friendly.
Does 4286 1/2 S. Leimert offer parking?
No, 4286 1/2 S. Leimert does not offer parking.
Does 4286 1/2 S. Leimert have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4286 1/2 S. Leimert does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4286 1/2 S. Leimert have a pool?
No, 4286 1/2 S. Leimert does not have a pool.
Does 4286 1/2 S. Leimert have accessible units?
No, 4286 1/2 S. Leimert does not have accessible units.
Does 4286 1/2 S. Leimert have units with dishwashers?
No, 4286 1/2 S. Leimert does not have units with dishwashers.
