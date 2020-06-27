All apartments in Los Angeles
Location

427 North Heliotrope Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Heliotrope Townhome - Property Id: 180585

3 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Apartment Home
429 N Heliotrope
Los Angeles, CA 90004
Oakwood, LA
$4350 Beautiful 3 Story
Townhome 3 Bedroom 3.5 Private Suite Bathrooms Plus Den/Office
Centrally located, Central Air/Heat, Hardwood Floors throughout. Private Garage, Small Community, Recess Lighting, Spacious Bedrooms, 2 Private Decks off Bedrooms, Large Living/Dining Combo.
Deposit 1 Month on approved credit.
Tenants pay utilities
Available Now
#WeLeaseCali

Ernest
323-639-3006
Email for faster reply
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/180585
Property Id 180585

(RLNE5385242)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 427 N Heliotrope Dr 429 have any available units?
427 N Heliotrope Dr 429 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 427 N Heliotrope Dr 429 have?
Some of 427 N Heliotrope Dr 429's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 427 N Heliotrope Dr 429 currently offering any rent specials?
427 N Heliotrope Dr 429 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 427 N Heliotrope Dr 429 pet-friendly?
Yes, 427 N Heliotrope Dr 429 is pet friendly.
Does 427 N Heliotrope Dr 429 offer parking?
Yes, 427 N Heliotrope Dr 429 offers parking.
Does 427 N Heliotrope Dr 429 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 427 N Heliotrope Dr 429 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 427 N Heliotrope Dr 429 have a pool?
No, 427 N Heliotrope Dr 429 does not have a pool.
Does 427 N Heliotrope Dr 429 have accessible units?
No, 427 N Heliotrope Dr 429 does not have accessible units.
Does 427 N Heliotrope Dr 429 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 427 N Heliotrope Dr 429 has units with dishwashers.

