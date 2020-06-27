427 N Heliotrope Dr 429

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Heliotrope Townhome - Property Id: 180585



3 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Apartment Home

429 N Heliotrope

Los Angeles, CA 90004

Oakwood, LA

$4350 Beautiful 3 Story

Townhome 3 Bedroom 3.5 Private Suite Bathrooms Plus Den/Office

Centrally located, Central Air/Heat, Hardwood Floors throughout. Private Garage, Small Community, Recess Lighting, Spacious Bedrooms, 2 Private Decks off Bedrooms, Large Living/Dining Combo.

Deposit 1 Month on approved credit.

Tenants pay utilities

Available Now

#WeLeaseCali



Ernest

323-639-3006

Email for faster reply

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/180585

Property Id 180585



(RLNE5385242)