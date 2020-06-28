4260 VIA ARBOLADA

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse elevator parking pool hot tub

Great location in Monterey Hills. Beautifully maintained Chadwick Terrace condos. This top floor unit features 2 bedroom & 1.75 baths, central AC, vaulted ceiling, fireplace in living room, private patio with hillside views, master bedroom with a large walk in closet, community pool and spa. Gated parking with 2 assigned subterranean tandem parking spaces. Enjoy the community recreation room. Close proximity to DTLA, Highland Park, Keck Medical Center, the Gold Line, and nearby shops and restaurants.