4260 VIA ARBOLADA

4260 Via Arbolada · No Longer Available
Location

4260 Via Arbolada, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Arroyo Seco

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
parking
pool
hot tub
Great location in Monterey Hills. Beautifully maintained Chadwick Terrace condos. This top floor unit features 2 bedroom & 1.75 baths, central AC, vaulted ceiling, fireplace in living room, private patio with hillside views, master bedroom with a large walk in closet, community pool and spa. Gated parking with 2 assigned subterranean tandem parking spaces. Enjoy the community recreation room. Close proximity to DTLA, Highland Park, Keck Medical Center, the Gold Line, and nearby shops and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

