4260 via Arbolada, Los Angeles, CA 90042 Arroyo Seco
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
Gorgeous 1 bedroom unit, just remodeled Located at Chadwick Terrace Complex, that is in beautiful Monterey Hills Community. Complex has a pool, spa, and recreation room. Subterranean tandem parking, #86, #87.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4260 Via Arbolada have any available units?
4260 Via Arbolada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.