Last updated June 20 2019 at 1:47 PM

4260 Via Arbolada

4260 via Arbolada · No Longer Available
Location

4260 via Arbolada, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Arroyo Seco

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
Gorgeous 1 bedroom unit, just remodeled Located at Chadwick Terrace Complex, that is in beautiful Monterey Hills Community. Complex has a pool, spa, and recreation room. Subterranean tandem parking, #86, #87.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4260 Via Arbolada have any available units?
4260 Via Arbolada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4260 Via Arbolada have?
Some of 4260 Via Arbolada's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4260 Via Arbolada currently offering any rent specials?
4260 Via Arbolada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4260 Via Arbolada pet-friendly?
No, 4260 Via Arbolada is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4260 Via Arbolada offer parking?
Yes, 4260 Via Arbolada offers parking.
Does 4260 Via Arbolada have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4260 Via Arbolada does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4260 Via Arbolada have a pool?
Yes, 4260 Via Arbolada has a pool.
Does 4260 Via Arbolada have accessible units?
No, 4260 Via Arbolada does not have accessible units.
Does 4260 Via Arbolada have units with dishwashers?
No, 4260 Via Arbolada does not have units with dishwashers.

