426 S Rampart Blvd
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

426 S Rampart Blvd

426 South Rampart Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

426 South Rampart Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90057
MacArthur Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
About the Unit:
Hardwood Flooring Throughout
Bright Natural Light
Great Closet Space
Stove & Fridge Included
Laundry On Site
One Parking Spot

(RLNE3471999)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 426 S Rampart Blvd have any available units?
426 S Rampart Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 426 S Rampart Blvd have?
Some of 426 S Rampart Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 426 S Rampart Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
426 S Rampart Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 426 S Rampart Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 426 S Rampart Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 426 S Rampart Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 426 S Rampart Blvd offers parking.
Does 426 S Rampart Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 426 S Rampart Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 426 S Rampart Blvd have a pool?
No, 426 S Rampart Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 426 S Rampart Blvd have accessible units?
No, 426 S Rampart Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 426 S Rampart Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 426 S Rampart Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
