Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning bathtub range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome home to 4257 Burns Ave - Where comfort and convenience await! Located in the extremely popular Silverlake neighborhood you will find yourself just steps from incredible eateries like Sqirl and Cliff's Edge, great boutiques like the County Store and neighborhood bars like Thirsty Cow.



You won't be disappointed by the awesome service that Local by Laramar provides, including our online resident portal that allows you to pay rent and communicate with our friendly management team from your phone or laptop. Our high quality finishes are thoughtfully selected with you in mind, and we provide it all at a great value for your money. Enjoy modern neighborhood living in Los Angeles, and live at 4257 Burnes Ave.



Professionally Managed by Property Management Associates