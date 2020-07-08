All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4257 Burns Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4257 Burns Ave
Last updated April 22 2020 at 1:04 AM

4257 Burns Ave

Open Now until 6pm
4257 Burns Avenue · (323) 796-2869
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
East Hollywood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4257 Burns Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029
East Hollywood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 4257 Burns Ave.

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
bathtub
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome home to 4257 Burns Ave - Where comfort and convenience await! Located in the extremely popular Silverlake neighborhood you will find yourself just steps from incredible eateries like Sqirl and Cliff's Edge, great boutiques like the County Store and neighborhood bars like Thirsty Cow.

You won't be disappointed by the awesome service that Local by Laramar provides, including our online resident portal that allows you to pay rent and communicate with our friendly management team from your phone or laptop. Our high quality finishes are thoughtfully selected with you in mind, and we provide it all at a great value for your money. Enjoy modern neighborhood living in Los Angeles, and live at 4257 Burnes Ave.

Professionally Managed by Property Management Associates

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4257 Burns Ave have any available units?
4257 Burns Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4257 Burns Ave have?
Some of 4257 Burns Ave's amenities include pet friendly, air conditioning, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4257 Burns Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4257 Burns Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4257 Burns Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4257 Burns Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4257 Burns Ave offer parking?
No, 4257 Burns Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4257 Burns Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4257 Burns Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4257 Burns Ave have a pool?
No, 4257 Burns Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4257 Burns Ave have accessible units?
No, 4257 Burns Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4257 Burns Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4257 Burns Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 4257 Burns Ave?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

L'Estancia
4045 Vineland Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91604
Victor on Venice
10001 Venice Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90232
Virgil Square
411 S Virgil Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90020
NMS Northridge
9710 Zelzah Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91325
South Park by Windsor
939 S Hill St
Los Angeles, CA 90015
5800 Harold
5800 Harold Way
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Brownstone Lofts
1168 W Bellevue Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Mariposa on 3rd
269 Mariposa Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90004

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity