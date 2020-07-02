All apartments in Los Angeles
4250 Glencoe Avenue
4250 Glencoe Avenue

4250 Glencoe Ave · No Longer Available
Location

4250 Glencoe Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

dogs allowed
parking
gym
pool
dog park
elevator
Unit Amenities
furnished
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bike storage
*Price varies by duration of stay:

12+ month lease: $3,180* / mo
6 to 12 month lease: $3,450* / mo
2 to 6 month lease: $3,670* / mo
1 to 2 month lease: $4,190/ mo

* Prices quoted are applicable only if billed upfront for the entire duration of the contract. Rates are up to 9% higher if billed monthly. Prices are exclusive of any taxes or utilities.

Feel at home wherever you choose to live with Blueground. Youll love this lovely Marina Del Rey furnished one-bedroom apartment with its modern decor, fully equipped kitchen, and pretty living room. Ideally located, youre close to all the best that Los Angeles has to offer! (ID #LAX04)

Designed With You In Mind

Gorgeous furniture, fully-equipped kitchen, smart TV, and a premium wireless speaker are just a few of the amenities youll find inside this one-bedroom apartment. Ideally located in Los Angeles, youll find a lot to love outside as well. When youre ready to relax, youll be happy to discover every Blueground bedroom comes with superior quality mattresses, luxury linens, and cozy towels. We handle everything so you can simply show up and start living. This apartment also offers in-apartment laundry.

Sleeping Arrangements

-Queen Bed, 63in/160cm

Amenities

Building amenities unique to this one-bedroom apartment include an on-site:

-Pet Friendly
-Dog Park/Run
-Swimming Pool
-Gym
-Indoor Parking
-Private Garden
-Garden
-Bike Storage
-Elevator

Arrival And Ongoing Support

The entire apartment is yours to enjoy! Youll either be personally greeted by a Blueground team member or given self check-in instructions.

Throughout your stay, youll have access to our Client Experience team through the Blueground App. You can schedule additional cleanings, submit maintenance requests, and view our neighborhood recommendations with just a few taps.

Well share all details upon confirmation of your stay.

Ideally Located

Entering this unique Marina del Rey apartment, you will be joining a community in LAs largest man-made harbor. Two of the areas top attractions are Fishermans Village, comprising of brightly painted wooden buildings and Burton Chace Park, the largest public park in Marina del Rey, offering a range of events. Hop on the Catalina ferry that goes to Catalina Island and enjoy a day trip away from it all. Only 15 minutes from LAX airport and Santa Monica, with several free and low-cost transportation options, anyone can enjoy the beauties of this Los Angeles coastal community. Venice Beach is also right up the road if you want to take a dip in the ocean!

A Few Things To Note

This Blueground apartment can be booked for a minimum of one month, to a year or more.
Our pet policy outlines the weight limit and breed restrictions, along with related fees.
Parking is offered based on availability and is subject to a fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4250 Glencoe Avenue have any available units?
4250 Glencoe Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4250 Glencoe Avenue have?
Some of 4250 Glencoe Avenue's amenities include dogs allowed, parking, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4250 Glencoe Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4250 Glencoe Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4250 Glencoe Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4250 Glencoe Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4250 Glencoe Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4250 Glencoe Avenue offers parking.
Does 4250 Glencoe Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4250 Glencoe Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4250 Glencoe Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 4250 Glencoe Avenue has a pool.
Does 4250 Glencoe Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4250 Glencoe Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4250 Glencoe Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4250 Glencoe Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
