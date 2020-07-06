Rent Calculator
All apartments in Los Angeles
425 North Hobart Blvd. - 206
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:45 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
425 North Hobart Blvd. - 206
425 North Hobart Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
425 North Hobart Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 425 North Hobart Blvd. - 206 have any available units?
425 North Hobart Blvd. - 206 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 425 North Hobart Blvd. - 206 have?
Some of 425 North Hobart Blvd. - 206's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 425 North Hobart Blvd. - 206 currently offering any rent specials?
425 North Hobart Blvd. - 206 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 North Hobart Blvd. - 206 pet-friendly?
Yes, 425 North Hobart Blvd. - 206 is pet friendly.
Does 425 North Hobart Blvd. - 206 offer parking?
Yes, 425 North Hobart Blvd. - 206 offers parking.
Does 425 North Hobart Blvd. - 206 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 425 North Hobart Blvd. - 206 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 North Hobart Blvd. - 206 have a pool?
Yes, 425 North Hobart Blvd. - 206 has a pool.
Does 425 North Hobart Blvd. - 206 have accessible units?
No, 425 North Hobart Blvd. - 206 does not have accessible units.
Does 425 North Hobart Blvd. - 206 have units with dishwashers?
No, 425 North Hobart Blvd. - 206 does not have units with dishwashers.
