All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4247 Lexington Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4247 Lexington Ave
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

4247 Lexington Ave

4247 Lexington Ave · (818) 299-1326
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Greater Griffith Park
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4247 Lexington Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029
Greater Griffith Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2750 · Avail. now

$2,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 761 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Renovated duplex, prime Silver Lake Location - Property Id: 305587

Completely renovated 1 br/ 1 ba in stunning duplex! Walking distance from main streets in prime neighborhood. This beautiful 761 sq. ft. property includes all new stainless steel applianced, gas stove, washer/dryer, central air, blinds covering all windows, spacious walk-in closet, a beautiful shared backyard, and gates securing the entire perimeter of the property. There is a detached storage unit behind the property (165 sq. ft).
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/4247-lexington-ave-los-angeles-ca/305587
Property Id 305587

(RLNE5952537)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4247 Lexington Ave have any available units?
4247 Lexington Ave has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4247 Lexington Ave have?
Some of 4247 Lexington Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4247 Lexington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4247 Lexington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4247 Lexington Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4247 Lexington Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4247 Lexington Ave offer parking?
No, 4247 Lexington Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4247 Lexington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4247 Lexington Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4247 Lexington Ave have a pool?
No, 4247 Lexington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4247 Lexington Ave have accessible units?
No, 4247 Lexington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4247 Lexington Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4247 Lexington Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4247 Lexington Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Park West
9400 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
The Vermont
3150 Wilshire Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90010
HillCreste Apartments
1420 Ambassador St
Los Angeles, CA 90035
AVA North Hollywood
5077 Lankershim Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91342
Addison Apartments
14320 Addison Street
Los Angeles, CA 91423
11324 Huston Street Apartments
11324 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
The Village
17442 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91406

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Los AngelesNorth HollywoodWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReyNorthridge
Sherman OaksHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity