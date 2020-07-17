4247 Lexington Ave

Amenities
Renovated duplex, prime Silver Lake Location - Property Id: 305587
Completely renovated 1 br/ 1 ba in stunning duplex! Walking distance from main streets in prime neighborhood. This beautiful 761 sq. ft. property includes all new stainless steel applianced, gas stove, washer/dryer, central air, blinds covering all windows, spacious walk-in closet, a beautiful shared backyard, and gates securing the entire perimeter of the property. There is a detached storage unit behind the property (165 sq. ft).
