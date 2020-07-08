All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated January 15 2020 at 6:10 AM

4238 GARTHWAITE Avenue

4238 Garthwaite Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4238 Garthwaite Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90008
Congress West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
hot tub
Lovingly referred to as "El Palacio" (The Palace), this majestic Spanish Style Duplex has been completely remodeled, renovated, and adorned with artistic touches. There are two units available, situated on a large corner lot with two separate street addresses. Each two-story unit is extremely private and feels more like its own Single Family Home. 4238 Garthwaite Ave is approximately 1,700 sq ft with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Features one private upstairs terrace and a single car garage. 4247 9th Ave is the larger unit at just over 2,000 sq ft with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Features two private upstairs terraces, one private downstairs patio, and a two-car garage. There is a shared backyard/courtyard with an in-ground HOT TUB. Both units have been completely upgraded and renovated. All new appliances with stainless steel Fridge, Oven, Dishwasher. New Laundry Machines in both units. You must see to believe!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4238 GARTHWAITE Avenue have any available units?
4238 GARTHWAITE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4238 GARTHWAITE Avenue have?
Some of 4238 GARTHWAITE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4238 GARTHWAITE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4238 GARTHWAITE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4238 GARTHWAITE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4238 GARTHWAITE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4238 GARTHWAITE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4238 GARTHWAITE Avenue offers parking.
Does 4238 GARTHWAITE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4238 GARTHWAITE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4238 GARTHWAITE Avenue have a pool?
No, 4238 GARTHWAITE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4238 GARTHWAITE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4238 GARTHWAITE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4238 GARTHWAITE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4238 GARTHWAITE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

