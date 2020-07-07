All apartments in Los Angeles
423 W Century Blvd
423 W Century Blvd

423 West Century Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

423 West Century Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90003
Congress Southeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Newer Built Large 4 bedroom 2 bath Unit in a Duplex with inside laundry hookup, 2 car parking spot, 2nd floor unit near Century Blvd / Figueroa. LA City Section 8 Vouchers OK. Call 909-465-3492

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

