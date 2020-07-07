Rent Calculator
Los Angeles, CA
423 W Century Blvd
Last updated February 22 2020
423 W Century Blvd
423 West Century Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
423 West Century Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90003
Congress Southeast
Amenities
in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Newer Built Large 4 bedroom 2 bath Unit in a Duplex with inside laundry hookup, 2 car parking spot, 2nd floor unit near Century Blvd / Figueroa. LA City Section 8 Vouchers OK. Call 909-465-3492
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 423 W Century Blvd have any available units?
423 W Century Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 423 W Century Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
423 W Century Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 W Century Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 423 W Century Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 423 W Century Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 423 W Century Blvd offers parking.
Does 423 W Century Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 423 W Century Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 W Century Blvd have a pool?
No, 423 W Century Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 423 W Century Blvd have accessible units?
No, 423 W Century Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 423 W Century Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 423 W Century Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 423 W Century Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 423 W Century Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
