All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4226 DON FELIPE Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4226 DON FELIPE Drive
Last updated March 14 2020 at 2:09 PM

4226 DON FELIPE Drive

4226 Don Felipe Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

4226 Don Felipe Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90008
Congress West

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Tenant to verify all information & satisfy him/her self.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4226 DON FELIPE Drive have any available units?
4226 DON FELIPE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4226 DON FELIPE Drive have?
Some of 4226 DON FELIPE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4226 DON FELIPE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4226 DON FELIPE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4226 DON FELIPE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4226 DON FELIPE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4226 DON FELIPE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4226 DON FELIPE Drive offers parking.
Does 4226 DON FELIPE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4226 DON FELIPE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4226 DON FELIPE Drive have a pool?
No, 4226 DON FELIPE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4226 DON FELIPE Drive have accessible units?
No, 4226 DON FELIPE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4226 DON FELIPE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4226 DON FELIPE Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

El Centro Apartments & Bungalows
6200 W Hollywood Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Belasera at Sherman Way
19145 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Vue at Laurel Canyon
4950 Laurel Canyon Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 91607
Chateau Encino
5447 White Oak Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91316
Broadstone Candara at Hancock Park
738 N. Wilcox Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
1133 S. Hope
1133 South Hope Street
Los Angeles, CA 90015
5217 Virginia Avenue
5217 Virginia Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90029
Vue Los Feliz
1800 North New Hampshire Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90027

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College