Los Angeles, CA
4226 DON FELIPE Drive
Last updated March 14 2020 at 2:09 PM

4226 DON FELIPE Drive
4226 Don Felipe Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
4226 Don Felipe Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90008
Congress West
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Tenant to verify all information & satisfy him/her self.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4226 DON FELIPE Drive have any available units?
4226 DON FELIPE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4226 DON FELIPE Drive have?
Some of 4226 DON FELIPE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4226 DON FELIPE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4226 DON FELIPE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4226 DON FELIPE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4226 DON FELIPE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 4226 DON FELIPE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4226 DON FELIPE Drive offers parking.
Does 4226 DON FELIPE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4226 DON FELIPE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4226 DON FELIPE Drive have a pool?
No, 4226 DON FELIPE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4226 DON FELIPE Drive have accessible units?
No, 4226 DON FELIPE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4226 DON FELIPE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4226 DON FELIPE Drive has units with dishwashers.
