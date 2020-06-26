4225 LOCKWOOD Avenue

Amenities
A charming 1 bed, 1 bath in a courtyard style complex is now available! This unit has beautiful flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances including a range/oven, refrigerator, wall AC in the living room and washer/dryer in unit. Located on the Silver Lake/East Hollywood border in Virgil Village, you'll be just minutes away from some of LA's best restaurants, coffee shops and bars such as Pine & Crane, Sqirl, 4100 Bar, Silverlake Ramen, Tiki-Ti Cocktail Lounge, Intelligentsia Coffee, The Kitchen and more! No Parking. Pets okay with deposit. Come and see it today!