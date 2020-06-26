All apartments in Los Angeles
4225 LOCKWOOD Avenue
Last updated November 2 2019 at 3:04 AM

4225 LOCKWOOD Avenue

4225 Lockwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4225 Lockwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90029
East Hollywood

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
stainless steel
coffee bar
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming 1 bed, 1 bath in a courtyard style complex is now available! This unit has beautiful flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances including a range/oven, refrigerator, wall AC in the living room and washer/dryer in unit. Located on the Silver Lake/East Hollywood border in Virgil Village, you'll be just minutes away from some of LA's best restaurants, coffee shops and bars such as Pine & Crane, Sqirl, 4100 Bar, Silverlake Ramen, Tiki-Ti Cocktail Lounge, Intelligentsia Coffee, The Kitchen and more! No Parking. Pets okay with deposit. Come and see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4225 LOCKWOOD Avenue have any available units?
4225 LOCKWOOD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4225 LOCKWOOD Avenue have?
Some of 4225 LOCKWOOD Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4225 LOCKWOOD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4225 LOCKWOOD Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4225 LOCKWOOD Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4225 LOCKWOOD Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4225 LOCKWOOD Avenue offer parking?
No, 4225 LOCKWOOD Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4225 LOCKWOOD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4225 LOCKWOOD Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4225 LOCKWOOD Avenue have a pool?
No, 4225 LOCKWOOD Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4225 LOCKWOOD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4225 LOCKWOOD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4225 LOCKWOOD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4225 LOCKWOOD Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
