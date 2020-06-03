All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:44 AM

4222 Sunset Dr

4222 Sunset Dr · No Longer Available
Location

4222 Sunset Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90027
Greater Griffith Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
some paid utils
Bungalow Style Heavenly 1BR - Gotta see this ASAP! - Property Id: 148269

Psst! Stop by TUES 9/3 @ 11:00 AM for a quick viewing!

ED: 213-640-9404

This awesome Los Feliz area 1BR will be your home! Killer staircase takes you up to the beautiful living room and kitchen. Then take the long hallway down to the bedroom and bathroom areas. This unit has two entrances and a special wash room!

STREET PARKING ONLY Neighborhood parking is not that bad
Owner pays water
WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT!!!
STAINLESS STEEL FRIDGE & STOVE!!
One year lease
Cats OK - No Dogs
Looking for immediate move-ins
2nd story corner unit
Huge closet area
A/C in living room
We are not currently working with third parties
VERY NICE SUNLIGHT
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/148269p
Property Id 148269

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5099728)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

