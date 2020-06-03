4222 Sunset Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Greater Griffith Park
Bungalow Style Heavenly 1BR - Gotta see this ASAP! - Property Id: 148269
Psst! Stop by TUES 9/3 @ 11:00 AM for a quick viewing!
ED: 213-640-9404
This awesome Los Feliz area 1BR will be your home! Killer staircase takes you up to the beautiful living room and kitchen. Then take the long hallway down to the bedroom and bathroom areas. This unit has two entrances and a special wash room!
STREET PARKING ONLY Neighborhood parking is not that bad Owner pays water WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT!!! STAINLESS STEEL FRIDGE & STOVE!! One year lease Cats OK - No Dogs Looking for immediate move-ins 2nd story corner unit Huge closet area A/C in living room We are not currently working with third parties VERY NICE SUNLIGHT Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/148269p Property Id 148269
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5099728)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
