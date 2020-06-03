4222 Sunset Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking stainless steel air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Bungalow Style Heavenly 1BR - Gotta see this ASAP! - Property Id: 148269



Psst! Stop by TUES 9/3 @ 11:00 AM for a quick viewing!



ED: 213-640-9404



This awesome Los Feliz area 1BR will be your home! Killer staircase takes you up to the beautiful living room and kitchen. Then take the long hallway down to the bedroom and bathroom areas. This unit has two entrances and a special wash room!



STREET PARKING ONLY Neighborhood parking is not that bad

Owner pays water

WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT!!!

STAINLESS STEEL FRIDGE & STOVE!!

One year lease

Cats OK - No Dogs

Looking for immediate move-ins

2nd story corner unit

Huge closet area

A/C in living room

We are not currently working with third parties

VERY NICE SUNLIGHT

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/148269p

Property Id 148269



No Dogs Allowed



(RLNE5099728)