All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4221 1/2 Exposition Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Los Angeles, CA
/
4221 1/2 Exposition Blvd
Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM
1 of 4
4221 1/2 Exposition Blvd
4221 1/2 Exposition Blvd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4221 1/2 Exposition Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90016
West Adams
Amenities
on-site laundry
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
2 bedroom 1 bath Triplex Upstairs - Property Id: 253884
Quiet building.
2 seniors below
1 park space
No garage
Inside laundry room/hookups
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/253884
Property Id 253884
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5672651)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4221 1/2 Exposition Blvd have any available units?
4221 1/2 Exposition Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 4221 1/2 Exposition Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4221 1/2 Exposition Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4221 1/2 Exposition Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 4221 1/2 Exposition Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 4221 1/2 Exposition Blvd offer parking?
No, 4221 1/2 Exposition Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 4221 1/2 Exposition Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4221 1/2 Exposition Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4221 1/2 Exposition Blvd have a pool?
No, 4221 1/2 Exposition Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4221 1/2 Exposition Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4221 1/2 Exposition Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4221 1/2 Exposition Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4221 1/2 Exposition Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4221 1/2 Exposition Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4221 1/2 Exposition Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
