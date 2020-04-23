Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4220 S Harvard Blvd - 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4220 S Harvard Blvd - 1
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4220 S Harvard Blvd - 1
4220 South Harvard Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
4220 South Harvard Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90062
Congress Central
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Triplex unit with two bedrooms and one bath. Newly rehabbed, laminate wood flooring, tile flooring in kitchen and bath, freshly painted. Stainless steel appliances. Garage and storing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4220 S Harvard Blvd - 1 have any available units?
4220 S Harvard Blvd - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4220 S Harvard Blvd - 1 have?
Some of 4220 S Harvard Blvd - 1's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4220 S Harvard Blvd - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
4220 S Harvard Blvd - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4220 S Harvard Blvd - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 4220 S Harvard Blvd - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 4220 S Harvard Blvd - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 4220 S Harvard Blvd - 1 does offer parking.
Does 4220 S Harvard Blvd - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4220 S Harvard Blvd - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4220 S Harvard Blvd - 1 have a pool?
No, 4220 S Harvard Blvd - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 4220 S Harvard Blvd - 1 have accessible units?
No, 4220 S Harvard Blvd - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 4220 S Harvard Blvd - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4220 S Harvard Blvd - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
957 Wilcox Avenue
957 Wilcox Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Sofi Warner Center
6300 Variel Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91367
The LC
710 N El Centro Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90038
3730 Dufresne Court
3730 Dufresne Court
Los Angeles, CA 90034
Tilden Oaks
4620 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
Belasera at Superior
17720 Superior St
Los Angeles, CA 91325
NMS Warner Center
21021 Vanowen St
Los Angeles, CA 91303
Townhomes on Emerson
8600 Emerson Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90045
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College