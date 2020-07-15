Rent Calculator
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
422 ARNAZ Drive
422 ARNAZ Drive
422 Arnaz Drive
No Longer Available
Location
422 Arnaz Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90048
Mid-City West
Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 422 ARNAZ Drive have any available units?
422 ARNAZ Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
Is 422 ARNAZ Drive currently offering any rent specials?
422 ARNAZ Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 422 ARNAZ Drive pet-friendly?
No, 422 ARNAZ Drive is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 422 ARNAZ Drive offer parking?
No, 422 ARNAZ Drive does not offer parking.
Does 422 ARNAZ Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 422 ARNAZ Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 422 ARNAZ Drive have a pool?
No, 422 ARNAZ Drive does not have a pool.
Does 422 ARNAZ Drive have accessible units?
No, 422 ARNAZ Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 422 ARNAZ Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 422 ARNAZ Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 422 ARNAZ Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 422 ARNAZ Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
