4215 Glencoe Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage media room

This highly sought-after 2 BR/2 Bath 1st floor corner unit with a private outdoor patio is an expansive 1,325 sq ft and has 18 ft high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows. Modern, Open and Upgraded sums up this immaculate light and bright space. Additional features include washer/dryer in unit, 2 gated garage parking spaces, large closet space, GE Stainless Steel appliances, GYM, modern courtyard with fountains and FIRE PIT, a BBQ, a dipping POOL and a Jacuzzi. White-washed walnut custom flooring, Caesarstone counters, Italian cabinetry, and exposed wooden beams and ducts give a luxurious feel to this modern open kitchen and living space. Upstairs you will find the main bedroom and bathroom with walk in shower. Additionally, a large bonus room or 2nd bedroom features a custom-built closet running the width of the room. Outside, a private additional 200 sq ft patio with a dark bamboo perimeter and mature privacy trees give a secluded zen-like feel. The LOCATION doesn't get better than this. Only 1 mile from the BEACH and Abbot Kinney, and steps away from the Marina Marketplace which is home to shopping, dining, grocery stores, movie theaters, an Equinox gym, Starbucks and the list goes on. Only 10 minutes from LAX!