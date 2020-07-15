All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated June 27 2020 at 7:04 AM

4215 Glencoe Ave

4215 Glencoe Avenue · (310) 936-2436
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4215 Glencoe Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90292
Marina Del Rey

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 131 · Avail. Aug 15

$4,200

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1325 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
media room
This highly sought-after 2 BR/2 Bath 1st floor corner unit with a private outdoor patio is an expansive 1,325 sq ft and has 18 ft high ceilings and floor-to-ceiling windows. Modern, Open and Upgraded sums up this immaculate light and bright space. Additional features include washer/dryer in unit, 2 gated garage parking spaces, large closet space, GE Stainless Steel appliances, GYM, modern courtyard with fountains and FIRE PIT, a BBQ, a dipping POOL and a Jacuzzi. White-washed walnut custom flooring, Caesarstone counters, Italian cabinetry, and exposed wooden beams and ducts give a luxurious feel to this modern open kitchen and living space. Upstairs you will find the main bedroom and bathroom with walk in shower. Additionally, a large bonus room or 2nd bedroom features a custom-built closet running the width of the room. Outside, a private additional 200 sq ft patio with a dark bamboo perimeter and mature privacy trees give a secluded zen-like feel. The LOCATION doesn't get better than this. Only 1 mile from the BEACH and Abbot Kinney, and steps away from the Marina Marketplace which is home to shopping, dining, grocery stores, movie theaters, an Equinox gym, Starbucks and the list goes on. Only 10 minutes from LAX!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4215 Glencoe Ave have any available units?
4215 Glencoe Ave has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4215 Glencoe Ave have?
Some of 4215 Glencoe Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4215 Glencoe Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4215 Glencoe Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4215 Glencoe Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4215 Glencoe Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4215 Glencoe Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4215 Glencoe Ave offers parking.
Does 4215 Glencoe Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4215 Glencoe Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4215 Glencoe Ave have a pool?
Yes, 4215 Glencoe Ave has a pool.
Does 4215 Glencoe Ave have accessible units?
No, 4215 Glencoe Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4215 Glencoe Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4215 Glencoe Ave has units with dishwashers.
