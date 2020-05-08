All apartments in Los Angeles
421 Wilton
421 Wilton

421 S Wilton Pl · No Longer Available
Location

421 S Wilton Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90020
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 Wilton have any available units?
421 Wilton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 421 Wilton currently offering any rent specials?
421 Wilton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 Wilton pet-friendly?
No, 421 Wilton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 421 Wilton offer parking?
Yes, 421 Wilton offers parking.
Does 421 Wilton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 Wilton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 Wilton have a pool?
No, 421 Wilton does not have a pool.
Does 421 Wilton have accessible units?
No, 421 Wilton does not have accessible units.
Does 421 Wilton have units with dishwashers?
No, 421 Wilton does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 421 Wilton have units with air conditioning?
No, 421 Wilton does not have units with air conditioning.

