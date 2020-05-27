421 S La Fayette Park Place

Amenities

Charming 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo unit in Los Angeles! The building has an onsite manager, is maintained on a daily basis and secured by staff. Amenities include a rooftop pool and jacuzzi with views of the city and Hollywood hills. This 715 sf unit features a living room fireplace, balcony, central air conditioning and heating, fresh paint throughout the unit, granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathroom vanity. There is plenty of storage space throughout the unit as the bedroom has 3 different closets and 2 other storage areas right outside the bedroom. The kitchen's stainless steel appliances include the dishwasher, gas stove, and microwave. Easy access to public transportation (Metro Red Line stop: Wilshire and Vermont). A new city Target will be coming in down the street. Conveniently located near downtown LA, and only minutes away from 101, 10, and 110 freeways. Renters insurance is required.