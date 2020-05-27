All apartments in Los Angeles
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

421 La Fayette Park Place, Los Angeles, CA 90057
Rampart Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 304 · Avail. now

$1,695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Charming 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo unit in Los Angeles! The building has an onsite manager, is maintained on a daily basis and secured by staff. Amenities include a rooftop pool and jacuzzi with views of the city and Hollywood hills. This 715 sf unit features a living room fireplace, balcony, central air conditioning and heating, fresh paint throughout the unit, granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathroom vanity. There is plenty of storage space throughout the unit as the bedroom has 3 different closets and 2 other storage areas right outside the bedroom. The kitchen's stainless steel appliances include the dishwasher, gas stove, and microwave. Easy access to public transportation (Metro Red Line stop: Wilshire and Vermont). A new city Target will be coming in down the street. Conveniently located near downtown LA, and only minutes away from 101, 10, and 110 freeways. Renters insurance is required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 S La Fayette Park Place have any available units?
421 S La Fayette Park Place has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 421 S La Fayette Park Place have?
Some of 421 S La Fayette Park Place's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 421 S La Fayette Park Place currently offering any rent specials?
421 S La Fayette Park Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 S La Fayette Park Place pet-friendly?
No, 421 S La Fayette Park Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 421 S La Fayette Park Place offer parking?
No, 421 S La Fayette Park Place does not offer parking.
Does 421 S La Fayette Park Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 S La Fayette Park Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 S La Fayette Park Place have a pool?
Yes, 421 S La Fayette Park Place has a pool.
Does 421 S La Fayette Park Place have accessible units?
No, 421 S La Fayette Park Place does not have accessible units.
Does 421 S La Fayette Park Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 421 S La Fayette Park Place has units with dishwashers.
