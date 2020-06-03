421 North VAN NESS Avenue

Amenities

A truly remarkable lease offering in Hancock Park's fastest developing areas. Newer construction with stunning architectural flare, this is one of four single family homes in a small lot sub-division. The homes are hip, sexy and ultra-creative with stunning tile work and beautiful walnut floors. Each residence offers a nearly identical floor plan that is great for family living, entertaining or a live-work space. The homes feature 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths in almost 2,300sf with a large open great room with kitchen, dining area and a cozy sitting area. The gorgeous large picture windows allow a constant flow of natural light into the space, and the huge flex space/loft offers a multitude of possibilities from a TV Room, Office, loft bedroom, artist's studio or just a relaxing space to do yoga and meditate. The property also boasts a large private two garage with a separate laundry room with ample storage. All in very close proximity to Larchmont Village, The Studios and Downtown.