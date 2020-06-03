All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated April 10 2020 at 9:59 PM

421 North VAN NESS Avenue

421 Van Ness Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

421 Van Ness Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Greater Wilshire

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
yoga
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
yoga
A truly remarkable lease offering in Hancock Park's fastest developing areas. Newer construction with stunning architectural flare, this is one of four single family homes in a small lot sub-division. The homes are hip, sexy and ultra-creative with stunning tile work and beautiful walnut floors. Each residence offers a nearly identical floor plan that is great for family living, entertaining or a live-work space. The homes feature 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths in almost 2,300sf with a large open great room with kitchen, dining area and a cozy sitting area. The gorgeous large picture windows allow a constant flow of natural light into the space, and the huge flex space/loft offers a multitude of possibilities from a TV Room, Office, loft bedroom, artist's studio or just a relaxing space to do yoga and meditate. The property also boasts a large private two garage with a separate laundry room with ample storage. All in very close proximity to Larchmont Village, The Studios and Downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 421 North VAN NESS Avenue have any available units?
421 North VAN NESS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
Is 421 North VAN NESS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
421 North VAN NESS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 421 North VAN NESS Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 421 North VAN NESS Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 421 North VAN NESS Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 421 North VAN NESS Avenue offers parking.
Does 421 North VAN NESS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 421 North VAN NESS Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 421 North VAN NESS Avenue have a pool?
No, 421 North VAN NESS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 421 North VAN NESS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 421 North VAN NESS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 421 North VAN NESS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 421 North VAN NESS Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 421 North VAN NESS Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 421 North VAN NESS Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
