All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 419 Redfield Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
419 Redfield Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

419 Redfield Ave

419 E Redfield Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

419 E Redfield Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90042
Arroyo Seco

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Huge beautiful home newly remodeled..indoor jacuzzi in master bedroom, 2 fireplaces, large kitchen, formal dining room, huge living room. Location: 10 minutes from downtown LA, Cal State LA, USC Medical, PCC and Cal Tec.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 419 Redfield Ave have any available units?
419 Redfield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 419 Redfield Ave have?
Some of 419 Redfield Ave's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 419 Redfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
419 Redfield Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 419 Redfield Ave pet-friendly?
No, 419 Redfield Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 419 Redfield Ave offer parking?
No, 419 Redfield Ave does not offer parking.
Does 419 Redfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 419 Redfield Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 419 Redfield Ave have a pool?
No, 419 Redfield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 419 Redfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 419 Redfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 419 Redfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 419 Redfield Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Best Cities for Families 2019
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Canvas LA
138 N Beaudry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Westside on Barry
1253 Barry Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
Chapman Flats
756 South Broadway
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Ten Thousand
10000 Santa Monica Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90067
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006
Lake Balboa
15716 Saticoy Street
Los Angeles, CA 91406
11324 Huston Street Apartments
11324 Huston Street
Los Angeles, CA 91601
Legacy at Westwood
10833 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90024

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College