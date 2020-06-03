All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4185 Arch Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4185 Arch Dr
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

4185 Arch Dr

4185 Arch Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Studio City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4185 Arch Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Description:

Picture window in living room, overlooking Arch drive, top floor, large Master bedroom, huge walk in closet, stainless steel appliances, central air/heat. UPGRADED UNIT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4185 Arch Dr have any available units?
4185 Arch Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4185 Arch Dr have?
Some of 4185 Arch Dr's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4185 Arch Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4185 Arch Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4185 Arch Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4185 Arch Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4185 Arch Dr offer parking?
No, 4185 Arch Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4185 Arch Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4185 Arch Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4185 Arch Dr have a pool?
No, 4185 Arch Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4185 Arch Dr have accessible units?
No, 4185 Arch Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4185 Arch Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4185 Arch Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Belasera at Sherman Way
19145 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Tilden II
5008 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
MySuite at Acacia
11649 W Mayfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Windward Village
1720 Pacific Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Delta
1616 Delta Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments
4250 Coldwater Canyon Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604
2515 Ocean View Avenue
2515 Ocean View Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90057
The Orsini
550 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College