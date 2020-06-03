Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4185 Arch Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4185 Arch Dr
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4185 Arch Dr
4185 Arch Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Studio City
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4185 Arch Drive, Los Angeles, CA 91604
Studio City
Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Description:
Picture window in living room, overlooking Arch drive, top floor, large Master bedroom, huge walk in closet, stainless steel appliances, central air/heat. UPGRADED UNIT.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4185 Arch Dr have any available units?
4185 Arch Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4185 Arch Dr have?
Some of 4185 Arch Dr's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4185 Arch Dr currently offering any rent specials?
4185 Arch Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4185 Arch Dr pet-friendly?
No, 4185 Arch Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 4185 Arch Dr offer parking?
No, 4185 Arch Dr does not offer parking.
Does 4185 Arch Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4185 Arch Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4185 Arch Dr have a pool?
No, 4185 Arch Dr does not have a pool.
Does 4185 Arch Dr have accessible units?
No, 4185 Arch Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 4185 Arch Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 4185 Arch Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Belasera at Sherman Way
19145 Sherman Way
Los Angeles, CA 91335
Tilden II
5008 Tilden Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91423
MySuite at Acacia
11649 W Mayfield Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90049
Windward Village
1720 Pacific Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90291
Delta
1616 Delta Street
Los Angeles, CA 90026
4250 Coldwater Canyon Apartments
4250 Coldwater Canyon Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91604
2515 Ocean View Avenue
2515 Ocean View Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90057
The Orsini
550 N Figueroa St
Los Angeles, CA 90012
Similar Pages
Los Angeles 1 Bedrooms
Los Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with Parking
Los Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Long Beach, CA
Anaheim, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Ana, CA
Irvine, CA
Pasadena, CA
Glendale, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CA
Santa Monica, CA
Costa Mesa, CA
Orange, CA
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Hollywood
Downtown Los Angeles
Wilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner Center
Marina Del Rey
Sherman Oaks
Northridge
Hollywood
Apartments Near Colleges
University of California-Los Angeles
Los Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical College
Los Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College