4163 W Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019 UNNC
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
range
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
Great Arlington Heights unit in small quiet mixed use building. Built in 1915 this old school 2 Bedroom and 1 Bath unit has hardwood floors throughout. Large bathroom. Big tile kitchen. Smooth ceilings. A patio/balcony. Great location with a Starbucks two doors down. Great Mexican food restaurant downstairs. Easy access to the 10 Freeway.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4163 W Washington Boulevard 1/2 have any available units?
4163 W Washington Boulevard 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.