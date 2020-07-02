All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated December 12 2019 at 5:31 AM

4163 W Washington Boulevard 1/2

4163 W Washington Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

4163 W Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90019
UNNC

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
range
oven
Great Arlington Heights unit in small quiet mixed use building. Built in 1915 this old school 2 Bedroom and 1 Bath unit has hardwood floors throughout. Large bathroom. Big tile kitchen. Smooth ceilings. A patio/balcony. Great location with a Starbucks two doors down. Great Mexican food restaurant downstairs. Easy access to the 10 Freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4163 W Washington Boulevard 1/2 have any available units?
4163 W Washington Boulevard 1/2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4163 W Washington Boulevard 1/2 have?
Some of 4163 W Washington Boulevard 1/2's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4163 W Washington Boulevard 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
4163 W Washington Boulevard 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4163 W Washington Boulevard 1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 4163 W Washington Boulevard 1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4163 W Washington Boulevard 1/2 offer parking?
No, 4163 W Washington Boulevard 1/2 does not offer parking.
Does 4163 W Washington Boulevard 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4163 W Washington Boulevard 1/2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4163 W Washington Boulevard 1/2 have a pool?
No, 4163 W Washington Boulevard 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 4163 W Washington Boulevard 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 4163 W Washington Boulevard 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4163 W Washington Boulevard 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4163 W Washington Boulevard 1/2 does not have units with dishwashers.

