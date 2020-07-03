All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4150 Marathon Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4150 Marathon Street
Last updated July 3 2020 at 8:44 AM

4150 Marathon Street

4150 Marathon Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
East Hollywood
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4150 Marathon Street, Los Angeles, CA 90029
East Hollywood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,725

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 930 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
Office Address: 4150 Marathon St Los Angeles. 1 month free on a 13 month lease. Offering impeccably-designed apartment homes and a host of smart urban amenities, The CitiZen at Virgil Village is a sanctuary of well-being in the heart of Los Angeles. Each impeccably designed, light-filled two-bedroom apartment home features a private balcony, Central HVAC, and a host of designer finishes including an in-home washer and dryer, quartz countertops and vanities, custom-tiled baths, wood-style flooring, and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Here, tastemakers, pet parents and active Angelenos enjoy stylish finishes, private balconies and well-appointed social spaces set to the burgeoning creative scene of Virgil Village while adjacent to the citys most vibrant neighborhoods, including Echo Park, Koreatown and DTLA Nitty Gritty Lease Length: 12-13 months Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes, include in from all adults) Utilities: Trash, Water Application Fee: $35 per applicant Deposit: 1st months rent Additional: Renters insurance required Pets Allowed: Cats, Dogs Dogs Deposit: $350 Limit: 2 Rent: $50 Restrictions: Aggressive Breeds Cats Deposit: $250 Limit: 2 Rent: $35 Parking Details: Garage Parking included in rent. Office Hours Tuesday 9am-6Pm Wednesday through Friday 9 am -7pm Saturday 9:30 am-6:30pm.
Office Hours Tuesday 9am-6pm Wednesday through Friday 9 am -6pm Saturday 9:00 am-6pm Licensed by the California Department of Real Estate #01856672.

Amenities: Air Conditioner, Gated Building, Controlled Access, Washer and Dryer in unit, Pets OK, Balcony/Patio, Blinds, Walking Closets, On-Site Manager, 24 hr Courtesy Camera System, Elevator.
Utilities: Water, Trash, Water, Trash.
Appliances: Dishwasher, Refrigerator, In-Unit Washer and Dryer, Gas Stove, Microwave.
Parking: 2 spaces
Licensed by the California Department of Real Estate #01856672
https://coastlinerea.com/apartment-rent-details.aspx?id=3829

IT4907

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4150 Marathon Street have any available units?
4150 Marathon Street has a unit available for $2,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4150 Marathon Street have?
Some of 4150 Marathon Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4150 Marathon Street currently offering any rent specials?
4150 Marathon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4150 Marathon Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4150 Marathon Street is pet friendly.
Does 4150 Marathon Street offer parking?
Yes, 4150 Marathon Street offers parking.
Does 4150 Marathon Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4150 Marathon Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4150 Marathon Street have a pool?
No, 4150 Marathon Street does not have a pool.
Does 4150 Marathon Street have accessible units?
No, 4150 Marathon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4150 Marathon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4150 Marathon Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4150 Marathon Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

843 N Orange Drive
843 North Orange Drive
Los Angeles, CA 90038
5933 Barton Avenue
5933 Barton Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90038
Avana North Hollywood
11201 Otsego St
Los Angeles, CA 91601
7403
7403 La Tijera Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90045
The Preston Miracle Mile
630 Masselin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90036
One Santa Fe
300 S Santa Fe Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90013
Woodland House
22035 Burbank Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 91367
901 S Ardmore Ave
901 S Ardmore Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90006

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity