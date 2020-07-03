4150 Marathon Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking garage

Office Address: 4150 Marathon St Los Angeles. 1 month free on a 13 month lease. Offering impeccably-designed apartment homes and a host of smart urban amenities, The CitiZen at Virgil Village is a sanctuary of well-being in the heart of Los Angeles. Each impeccably designed, light-filled two-bedroom apartment home features a private balcony, Central HVAC, and a host of designer finishes including an in-home washer and dryer, quartz countertops and vanities, custom-tiled baths, wood-style flooring, and stainless steel kitchen appliances. Here, tastemakers, pet parents and active Angelenos enjoy stylish finishes, private balconies and well-appointed social spaces set to the burgeoning creative scene of Virgil Village while adjacent to the citys most vibrant neighborhoods, including Echo Park, Koreatown and DTLA Nitty Gritty Lease Length: 12-13 months Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes, include in from all adults) Utilities: Trash, Water Application Fee: $35 per applicant Deposit: 1st months rent Additional: Renters insurance required Pets Allowed: Cats, Dogs Dogs Deposit: $350 Limit: 2 Rent: $50 Restrictions: Aggressive Breeds Cats Deposit: $250 Limit: 2 Rent: $35 Parking Details: Garage Parking included in rent. Office Hours Tuesday 9am-6Pm Wednesday through Friday 9 am -7pm Saturday 9:30 am-6:30pm.

Office Hours Tuesday 9am-6pm Wednesday through Friday 9 am -6pm Saturday 9:00 am-6pm Licensed by the California Department of Real Estate #01856672.



Amenities: Air Conditioner, Gated Building, Controlled Access, Washer and Dryer in unit, Pets OK, Balcony/Patio, Blinds, Walking Closets, On-Site Manager, 24 hr Courtesy Camera System, Elevator.

Utilities: Water, Trash, Water, Trash.

Appliances: Dishwasher, Refrigerator, In-Unit Washer and Dryer, Gas Stove, Microwave.

Parking: 2 spaces

Licensed by the California Department of Real Estate #01856672

https://coastlinerea.com/apartment-rent-details.aspx?id=3829



IT4907