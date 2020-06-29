Rent Calculator
415 W Elberon Avenue
Last updated December 6 2019 at 11:56 PM

415 W Elberon Avenue
415 West Elberon Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
415 West Elberon Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90731
Central San Pedro
Amenities
dishwasher
ceiling fan
range
oven
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 415 W Elberon Avenue have any available units?
415 W Elberon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Los Angeles, CA
.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Los Angeles Rent Report
.
What amenities does 415 W Elberon Avenue have?
Some of 415 W Elberon Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 415 W Elberon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
415 W Elberon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 W Elberon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 415 W Elberon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Los Angeles
.
Does 415 W Elberon Avenue offer parking?
No, 415 W Elberon Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 415 W Elberon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 W Elberon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 W Elberon Avenue have a pool?
No, 415 W Elberon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 415 W Elberon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 415 W Elberon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 415 W Elberon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 415 W Elberon Avenue has units with dishwashers.
