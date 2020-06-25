4149 MONROE Street

Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel coffee bar air conditioning clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar courtyard cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A charming 2 bed, 1 bath in a courtyard style complex is now available! This unit has beautiful flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances including a range/oven, refrigerator, and wall AC in the living room. Located on the Silver Lake/East Hollywood border in Virgil Village, you'll be just minutes away from some of LA's best restaurants, coffee shops and bars such as Pine & Crane, Sqirl, 4100 Bar, Silverlake Ramen, Tiki-Ti Cocktail Lounge, Intelligentsia Coffee, The Kitchen and more! Pets okay with deposit. Street parking only, no laundry on site. Come and see it today!