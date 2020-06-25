All apartments in Los Angeles
Last updated October 4 2019 at 7:15 AM

4149 MONROE Street

4149 Monroe Street · No Longer Available
Location

4149 Monroe Street, Los Angeles, CA 90029
East Hollywood

Amenities

pet friendly
stainless steel
coffee bar
air conditioning
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
A charming 2 bed, 1 bath in a courtyard style complex is now available! This unit has beautiful flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances including a range/oven, refrigerator, and wall AC in the living room. Located on the Silver Lake/East Hollywood border in Virgil Village, you'll be just minutes away from some of LA's best restaurants, coffee shops and bars such as Pine & Crane, Sqirl, 4100 Bar, Silverlake Ramen, Tiki-Ti Cocktail Lounge, Intelligentsia Coffee, The Kitchen and more! Pets okay with deposit. Street parking only, no laundry on site. Come and see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4149 MONROE Street have any available units?
4149 MONROE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4149 MONROE Street have?
Some of 4149 MONROE Street's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and coffee bar. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4149 MONROE Street currently offering any rent specials?
4149 MONROE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4149 MONROE Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4149 MONROE Street is pet friendly.
Does 4149 MONROE Street offer parking?
No, 4149 MONROE Street does not offer parking.
Does 4149 MONROE Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4149 MONROE Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4149 MONROE Street have a pool?
No, 4149 MONROE Street does not have a pool.
Does 4149 MONROE Street have accessible units?
No, 4149 MONROE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4149 MONROE Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4149 MONROE Street does not have units with dishwashers.
