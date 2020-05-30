4140 GLENCOE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar concierge courtyard elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill lobby media room

Stunning, sun-filled unit in newly built X67 Lofts in Marina Arts District. Open floor plan with 2 separate bedroom suites & office/den , high ceilings, recessed lighting and dual pane sliding glass doors open to an expansive balcony perfect for indoor-outdoor living. Gourmet kitchen with European-style cabinetry, Caesarstone countertops and island with eating bar and stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms with Caesarstone countertop and frameless shower door. In-unit laundry. Building features residential concierge attendant onsite, dual-level furnished lobby and coffee bar, pool with lounge seating, community fitness room, furnished community room with flat-screen TV and outdoor furnished courtyard with BBQs. 2 secured parking spaces. Desirable location close to the Marina, beach, shops, restaurants, Venice/Abbot Kinney, theaters and convenient to LAX. Available fully furnished for 5600 per month.