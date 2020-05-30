All apartments in Los Angeles
4140 GLENCOE

4140 Glencoe Ave
Location

4140 Glencoe Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Marina Del Rey

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
concierge
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
lobby
media room
Stunning, sun-filled unit in newly built X67 Lofts in Marina Arts District. Open floor plan with 2 separate bedroom suites & office/den , high ceilings, recessed lighting and dual pane sliding glass doors open to an expansive balcony perfect for indoor-outdoor living. Gourmet kitchen with European-style cabinetry, Caesarstone countertops and island with eating bar and stainless steel appliances. Bathrooms with Caesarstone countertop and frameless shower door. In-unit laundry. Building features residential concierge attendant onsite, dual-level furnished lobby and coffee bar, pool with lounge seating, community fitness room, furnished community room with flat-screen TV and outdoor furnished courtyard with BBQs. 2 secured parking spaces. Desirable location close to the Marina, beach, shops, restaurants, Venice/Abbot Kinney, theaters and convenient to LAX. Available fully furnished for 5600 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4140 GLENCOE have any available units?
4140 GLENCOE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Los Angeles, CA.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4140 GLENCOE have?
Some of 4140 GLENCOE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4140 GLENCOE currently offering any rent specials?
4140 GLENCOE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4140 GLENCOE pet-friendly?
No, 4140 GLENCOE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4140 GLENCOE offer parking?
Yes, 4140 GLENCOE offers parking.
Does 4140 GLENCOE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4140 GLENCOE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4140 GLENCOE have a pool?
Yes, 4140 GLENCOE has a pool.
Does 4140 GLENCOE have accessible units?
No, 4140 GLENCOE does not have accessible units.
Does 4140 GLENCOE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4140 GLENCOE has units with dishwashers.
