Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

Spectacular, unspoiled, gated Spanish colonial revival home in Hancock Park. The deep setback from the street provides seclusion from the outside world. Three bedrooms, two bathrooms in the single level main house; the separate one bedroom casita is a perfect space for a home office or studio. Heated saltwater pool; entire property is on solar. Includes pool and gardening services.