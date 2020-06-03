4132 Somerset Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

Top Floor Mid Century Modern Chef Kitchen Garden View, Bright and Sunny 2BR/1BA with gorgeous rectangular window frames throughout, bringing in tons of natural light. Outstanding location in prime Baldwin Hills next to the Kaiser Campus and the Baldwin Hills Mall, which there is currently a ton of new development. Elevated and Bright Green Tree lined street. Gorgeous Neighborhood. 1 On-site parking included. Laundry on-site. Tenant pays all utilities. OAC. Request video and text full names and email address for application. If you are moving from NYC, San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Denver, Orange County, San Diego, Chicago, Washington DC, New York, Austin, Dallas, Boston, or any other major metro area, this is one of the best locations you can move to in LA in terms of proximity to everything.



Professional Leasing Contact: Brian

iPhone: 310-975-4064 (TEXT ME ASAP FOR FAST RESPONSE)



Local Employers:



Kaiser, Tesla, Google, SnapChat, Disney, NBC, Honest Company, Microsoft, Facebook, Sony, NetFlix, Chase, Wells Fargo, City National Bank, Disney, NBC Universal, CBS, Electronic Arts Inc., Pop Media Group, Doner, Viacom, Paramount Pictures, Sunset Bronson Studios, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, YouTube, Nike, Equinox, Tesla, and many more!



Tenant responsible for all utilities (RUBS)



