Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

4132 Somerset Drive

4132 Somerset Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4132 Somerset Drive, Los Angeles, CA 90008
Congress West

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Top Floor Mid Century Modern Chef Kitchen Garden View, Bright and Sunny 2BR/1BA with gorgeous rectangular window frames throughout, bringing in tons of natural light. Outstanding location in prime Baldwin Hills next to the Kaiser Campus and the Baldwin Hills Mall, which there is currently a ton of new development. Elevated and Bright Green Tree lined street. Gorgeous Neighborhood. 1 On-site parking included. Laundry on-site. Tenant pays all utilities. OAC. Request video and text full names and email address for application. If you are moving from NYC, San Francisco, Seattle, Portland, Denver, Orange County, San Diego, Chicago, Washington DC, New York, Austin, Dallas, Boston, or any other major metro area, this is one of the best locations you can move to in LA in terms of proximity to everything.

Professional Leasing Contact: Brian
iPhone: 310-975-4064 (TEXT ME ASAP FOR FAST RESPONSE)

Local Employers:

Kaiser, Tesla, Google, SnapChat, Disney, NBC, Honest Company, Microsoft, Facebook, Sony, NetFlix, Chase, Wells Fargo, City National Bank, Disney, NBC Universal, CBS, Electronic Arts Inc., Pop Media Group, Doner, Viacom, Paramount Pictures, Sunset Bronson Studios, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Apple, Amazon, Microsoft, Google, YouTube, Nike, Equinox, Tesla, and many more!

Tenant responsible for all utilities (RUBS)

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/4132-somerset-dr-los-angeles-ca-90008-usa-unit-2br/5c1d0db7-00a6-4fe2-a0e9-1a016f494ee1

(RLNE5789682)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

