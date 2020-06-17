All apartments in Los Angeles
412 N Serrano Ave - 206.
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:04 AM

412 N Serrano Ave - 206

412 North Serrano Avenue · (213) 604-6359
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

412 North Serrano Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,730

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Beautiful fully remodeled modern 1 Bedroom + 1 Bathroom. Unit has hardwood floors throughout,granite kitchen countertop, dishwasher Stainless Steel appliances (stove & Refrigerador) tiled kitchen and bathroom floors, balcony, A/C & Heating gated parking and on site laundry room
Beautiful Building Located on Serrano Ave. Koreatown area. Only a few blocks away from the heart of Koreatown! Easy commute to Larchmont Village, The Grove, Hollywood, Downtown LA, LACC, Loyola Law School, and USC! Near public transportation lines and 101 Freeway! Building has an on-site Manager, Laundry Facility, Gated Parking, Elevator, and Courtyard Area. - Jons Market Place - Vons - Ralphs - Starbucks & Java Twist - Seafood City Supermarket - Wilshire/Vermont Station - Us Post Office

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 412 N Serrano Ave - 206 have any available units?
412 N Serrano Ave - 206 has a unit available for $1,730 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 412 N Serrano Ave - 206 have?
Some of 412 N Serrano Ave - 206's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 N Serrano Ave - 206 currently offering any rent specials?
412 N Serrano Ave - 206 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 N Serrano Ave - 206 pet-friendly?
Yes, 412 N Serrano Ave - 206 is pet friendly.
Does 412 N Serrano Ave - 206 offer parking?
Yes, 412 N Serrano Ave - 206 does offer parking.
Does 412 N Serrano Ave - 206 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 412 N Serrano Ave - 206 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 N Serrano Ave - 206 have a pool?
No, 412 N Serrano Ave - 206 does not have a pool.
Does 412 N Serrano Ave - 206 have accessible units?
No, 412 N Serrano Ave - 206 does not have accessible units.
Does 412 N Serrano Ave - 206 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 412 N Serrano Ave - 206 has units with dishwashers.

