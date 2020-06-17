412 N Serrano Ave - 206.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard elevator on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Beautiful fully remodeled modern 1 Bedroom + 1 Bathroom. Unit has hardwood floors throughout,granite kitchen countertop, dishwasher Stainless Steel appliances (stove & Refrigerador) tiled kitchen and bathroom floors, balcony, A/C & Heating gated parking and on site laundry room

Beautiful Building Located on Serrano Ave. Koreatown area. Only a few blocks away from the heart of Koreatown! Easy commute to Larchmont Village, The Grove, Hollywood, Downtown LA, LACC, Loyola Law School, and USC! Near public transportation lines and 101 Freeway! Building has an on-site Manager, Laundry Facility, Gated Parking, Elevator, and Courtyard Area. - Jons Market Place - Vons - Ralphs - Starbucks & Java Twist - Seafood City Supermarket - Wilshire/Vermont Station - Us Post Office