Los Angeles, CA
4116 Oakwood Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

4116 Oakwood Ave

4116 Oakwood Avenue · (310) 877-9425
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4116 Oakwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 4 baths, $4150 · Avail. Jul 1

$4,150

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1590 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Available 07/01/20 Brand New Modern Townhouses! - Property Id: 290366

Brand New Modern Townhouses! Four Bedrooms all with stylish, top quality finishes, kitchen comes with high end Stainless Steel Appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, gas stove, gas oven, microwave, and washer/dryers.

Comes with 2 parking spaces!

Grand Opening July 1, 2020!
Pre Leasing Available Now

-Fridge
-Dishwasher
-Stove
-Microwave
-Washer
-Dryer
-Central Air Conditioning
-Central Heating

Call or email us today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290366
Property Id 290366

(RLNE5819539)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4116 Oakwood Ave have any available units?
4116 Oakwood Ave has a unit available for $4,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4116 Oakwood Ave have?
Some of 4116 Oakwood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4116 Oakwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4116 Oakwood Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4116 Oakwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4116 Oakwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4116 Oakwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4116 Oakwood Ave does offer parking.
Does 4116 Oakwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4116 Oakwood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4116 Oakwood Ave have a pool?
No, 4116 Oakwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4116 Oakwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 4116 Oakwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4116 Oakwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4116 Oakwood Ave has units with dishwashers.
