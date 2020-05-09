All apartments in Los Angeles
Find more places like 4114 Oakwood Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Los Angeles, CA
/
4114 Oakwood Ave
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

4114 Oakwood Ave

4114 Oakwood Avenue · (310) 877-9425
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Los Angeles
See all
Wilshire Center - Koreatown
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4114 Oakwood Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90004
Wilshire Center - Koreatown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 4 baths, $4150 · Avail. Jul 1

$4,150

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 1544 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Available 07/01/20 Brand New Modern Townhouses - Property Id: 290342

Brand New Modern Townhouses! Four Bedrooms all with stylish, top quality finishes, kitchen comes with high end Stainless Steel Appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, gas stove, gas oven, microwave, and washer/dryers.

Comes with 2 parking spaces!

Grand Opening July 1, 2020!
Pre Leasing Available Now

-Fridge
-Dishwasher
-Stove
-Microwave
-Washer
-Dryer
-Central Air Conditioning
-Central Heating

Call or email us today!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/290342
Property Id 290342

(RLNE5819287)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4114 Oakwood Ave have any available units?
4114 Oakwood Ave has a unit available for $4,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Los Angeles, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Los Angeles Rent Report.
What amenities does 4114 Oakwood Ave have?
Some of 4114 Oakwood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4114 Oakwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4114 Oakwood Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4114 Oakwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4114 Oakwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Los Angeles.
Does 4114 Oakwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4114 Oakwood Ave does offer parking.
Does 4114 Oakwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4114 Oakwood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4114 Oakwood Ave have a pool?
No, 4114 Oakwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4114 Oakwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 4114 Oakwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4114 Oakwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4114 Oakwood Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4114 Oakwood Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lindley
5536 Lindley Ave
Los Angeles, CA 91356
West Park Village
11400 Rochester Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90025
The Q Variel
6200 Variel Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 91367
Vision on Wilshire
6245 Wilshire Boulevard
Los Angeles, CA 90048
La Belle at Hollywood Tower
6138 Franklin Ave
Los Angeles, CA 90028
Trademark
437 S. Hill St.
Los Angeles, CA 90013
The BW
1168 South Barrington Avenue
Los Angeles, CA 90049
OLiVE DTLA
1243 S Olive St
Los Angeles, CA 90015

Similar Pages

Los Angeles 1 BedroomsLos Angeles 2 Bedrooms
Los Angeles Apartments with ParkingLos Angeles Pet Friendly Places
Los Angeles Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Long Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

North HollywoodDowntown Los AngelesWilshire Center Koreatown
Woodland Hills Warner CenterMarina Del ReySherman Oaks
NorthridgeHollywood

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-Los AngelesLos Angeles Harbor College
Los Angeles Trade Technical CollegeLos Angeles Valley College
Los Angeles City College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity