Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

TWO BRAND NEW 2019-built units available for lease! 2-LEVEL SPACIOUS 3 bedrooms with their own 3 bathrooms along with a large living room with kitchen. Brand new appliances--dishwasher, range/oven and refrigerator with a washer/dryer in both units. Wood floors throughout. Gated driveway with private parking with 1-car garage with storage room! Perfect for students! Great location--5 minute drive to USC campus and close to Downtown LA. 1-year lease term with 1-month rent deposit.